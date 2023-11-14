2023 NFL power rankings, Week 11: Midseason grades for Eagles, Chiefs and more
Our week 11 NFL Power Rankings are handing out midseason grades for every team, including the Chiefs and Eagles and before a huge Monday night matchup.
The Jets were coming off a loss to the Chargers that saw them score six points. They were in Las Vegas on Sunday night. They limited the Raiders to 274 yards, forced two turnovers and sacked Aidan O’Connell three times. Again, New York couldn’t find the end zone despite gaining 365 yards. A Zach Wilson interception with less than two minutes to play was the dagger. No touchdowns in two games made for a dramatic drop in the Power Rankings.
You have to admire the team’s resiliency, especially after Aaron Rodgers went down early in Week 1. However, gutsy play can only take you so far, especially when your offensive unit has totaled just eight TDs in nine games. The Jets are hanging around in the AFC East, but Robert Saleh’s team has to learn how to hang onto the football.
Midseason Grade: C
The Buccaneers looked to end a four-game losing streak when it hosted the Titans. Last Sunday, the Bucs had no answers for Texans’ rookie C.J. Stroud. This week, they humbled Tennessee rookie signal-caller Will Levis. The defense came up with four sacks and an interception and did not allow Levis to complete at least 50 percent of his passes. Meanwhile, Mike Evans had a TD grab and more than half (143) of Baker Mayfield’s 278 passing yards.
Winning a third straight NFC South title is certainly within reach despite the club’s sub-.500 record. There are enough veterans on the roster with postseason experience and that could play in the Bucs’ favor down the stretch. Todd Bowles’ club plays four of its next five games. That should have a big say in the short-term future of the team.
Midseason Grade: C+
For the second straight week, the Raiders hosted a team with New York in front of its name. This contest would be a lot closer and it took an interception by linebacker Robert Spillane in the final two minutes for Antonio Pierce’s club to hold off the Jets. A team that entered the game with the 31st-ranked ground attack in the league got 116 yards rushing from Josh Jacobs. Spillane finished with seven stops and a sack and the Raiders evened their record.
The Josh McDaniels Era after 25 games and a dismal 9-16 resume. Pierce has brought a little fire to the team and after just two games, there’s a different feel to this club. Still, the Raiders have more than 18 turnovers while their offensive unit has totaled 16 TDs. There’s an opportunity to make some noise with four divisional games to play.