2023 NFL power rankings, Week 11: Midseason grades for Eagles, Chiefs and more
Our week 11 NFL Power Rankings are handing out midseason grades for every team, including the Chiefs and Eagles and before a huge Monday night matchup.
The rested Broncos took a two-game winning streak into Monday night’s clash with the Bills at Orchard Park. For the second straight game, Sean Payton’s team was very opportunistic and came up with four takeaways. However, the Broncos had their own issues with the kicking game and their defense gave up 192 yards rushing. Payton’s club took advantage of some crucial Buffalo mistakes in the final moments and got a game-winning kick from Wil Lutz.
After a rocky start to the Payton Era, the Broncos have gathered themselves and are now finding ways to win instead of lose. Denver’s running game has been one key to the recent turnaround, as has a defense that has regained the gift of grab. This grade is far different than the one that would have been given after that 1-5 start.
Midseason Grade: C+
The Falcons were coming off a last-second loss to the Vikings and were in Arizona. The defense has some strong numbers rankings-wise, but you could not tell that from the last three games — most notably in the fourth quarter. Arthur Smith’s club rolled up 184 yards on the ground, led by rookie Bijan Robinson (95-1 TD). Taylor Heinicke went down with a hamstring injury and was replaced by Desmond Ridder. Smith’s offense finished with 254 yards.
Smith’s team finished last in the troubled NFC South a year ago, but the Falcons, despite their current three-game losing streak, are still in the mix for a division title this season. The club came into 2023 with higher expectations than in recent seasons. However, a promising 2-0 start has been followed by six losses in their last eight outings.
Midseason Grade: C
Which version of the Washington defense showed up in Seattle? Unfortunately for Ron Rivera, it was another rough outing for a unit that opted to deal away ends Montez Sweat (Bears) and Chase Young (49ers) before the trade deadline. The Commanders allowed 489 yards and couldn’t stop the Seahawks from going 50 yards in less than a minute for the game-winning field goal. Sam Howell threw for 312 yards and three TDs but lost a fumble.
The question mark for Rivera’s team entering 2023 was Howell, whose only start was the ’22 season finale. There were few concerns about a defense that was amongst the best in the NFL a year ago. It’s been just the opposite to date as only the Broncos have allowed more points per game. Rivera’s club is 0-3 vs. their NFC East rivals this season.