2023 NFL power rankings, Week 11: Midseason grades for Eagles, Chiefs and more
Our week 11 NFL Power Rankings are handing out midseason grades for every team, including the Chiefs and Eagles and before a huge Monday night matchup.
At 4-4. Brandon Staley’s club had a Noah’s Ark thing going. They have alternated two losses and two losses in their first eight games. This week, they hoped to make it three consecutive wins when they hosted the talented Lions. It was another poor defensive effort from Brandon Staley’s baffling club, which gave up 533 total yards. There were zero sacks or takeaways. It was the second time this season the Bolts scored at least 34 points at home and lost.
The NFL’s biggest disappointment in 2023? The Chargers have scored 24-plus points in seven of their nine contests, but an inconsistent defense has given up 25 offensive TDs. Staley’s squad has allowed just 60 points in four wins and 155 points in five setbacks. The team finds itself closer to the AFC West basement than the divisional top spot.
Midseason Grade: C-
The Colts and Patriots clashed in Frankfurt, Germany, as Shane Steichen’s club looked to get back to the .500 mark. A team that had allowed at least 37 points in three straight games has limited the struggling Panthers (13) and Patriots (6) to a combined 19 points and one offensive touchdown. Still, Gus Bradley’s unit was gashed for 167 yards on the ground. Indianapolis’ secondary held off New England courtesy of two fourth-quarter interceptions.
Just 10 games into the season, the Colts have already surpassed their dismal total of four wins from a year ago. Steichen’s team has been competitive in nearly every game. Mistakes have been the team’s undoing, with 13 of its 15 turnovers coming in the five losses. A good job by Steichen after losing rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson.
Midseason Grade: C
The Saints’ defense struggled with the Bears’ ground game last week, but Dennis Allen’s team came up with a win. The team was at Minnesota and New Orleans gave up 125 rushing yards and 388 yards overall. There was only one sack of Vikings’ quarterback Josh Dobbs and zero takeaways as Allen’s club trailed 27-3 in the third quarter. Derek Carr left the game with a shoulder injury and gave way to Jameis Winston, who did his best to rally the club.
What to make of this talented club? The defense was supposed to be one of the best in the league and the Saints have 18 takeaways in 10 outings. However, Allen’s team has shown a lot of vulnerability to the run. For now, the Saints look very average. Still, that may be just good enough to win a division title for the first time since 2020.