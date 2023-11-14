2023 NFL power rankings, Week 11: Midseason grades for Eagles, Chiefs and more
Our week 11 NFL Power Rankings are handing out midseason grades for every team, including the Chiefs and Eagles and before a huge Monday night matchup.
Sean McDermott’s team had already lost more regular-season games than in 2022. The Bills hosted the Broncos on Monday night. It was another disjointed showing by McDermott’s club. Despite four turnovers, Buffalo owned a 22-21 lead with 1:55 to play. The miscues continued as a pass interference penalty set up a Denver field goal attempt. It failed, but a 12-men on the field penalty gave the Broncos another chance and the Bills were toast.
It’s a team that has already lost two more games than it did a year ago when it won the AFC East with a 13-3 mark. The injuries on defense have been extremely costly, but so has the erratic play of the talented Allen. He has 14 of the club’s 18 turnovers this season. That being said, the rival Dolphins have failed to pull away in the AFC East.
Midseason Grade: B-
The Steelers’ offensive line was impressive in their last outing vs. the Titans. Would Pittsburgh’s ground attack have similar success against the visiting Packers? Mike Tomlin’s club totaled a season-best 205 yards rushing thanks to the two-headed threat of Jaylen Warren (101) and Najee Harris (82), both of whom ran for a score. Still, the Pittsburgh defense wound up giving up 399 total yards and needed two fourth-quarter picks to secure the win.
The club has been outgained in total yards in all nine games this year and is in the bottom five of the league in both total offense and defense. Kenny Pickett has not progressed as hoped but he has stopped turning the ball over. The acid test is right on the horizon as Tomlin’s team is at Cleveland and then at Cincinnati for the next two weeks.
Midseason Grade: B
Pete Carroll’s team was humbled last week at Baltimore and looked to make amends vs. the visiting Commanders. For the first time in five games, quarterback Geno Smith did not turn over the football, throwing for 369 yards and two scores. Kenneth Walker ran 19 times for 63 yards but also turned a short throw into a 64-yard score. Seattle’s secondary had its hands full with Washington’s passing game, but Seattle managed three sacks of Sam Howell.
Smith has nine of the club’s 10 turnovers this season and that certainly bears watching. So does a defensive unit that has been far too generous at times this year. The Seahawks have scored 200 points and allowed 201 points in nine games. Three of the team’s next four games are vs. their NFC West rivals, including a pair with the 49ers.