Arthur Smith’s grumpy schtick getting old as Falcons losses pile up
The team that finished last in the NFC South last season got off to a 2-0 start this year. However, the Atlanta Falcons have struggled mightily ever since.
A year ago, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers won the NFC South with an 8-9 record and were then one-and-done in the wild card playoffs. The Carolina Panthers, New Orleans Saints and Atlanta Falcons all finished with 7-10 marks and Arthur Smith’s club resided in the divisional basement based on tiebreakers.
That team won its final two games, and this season the Falcons got off to a 2-0 start. The team’s offense disappeared the next two weeks in losses to the Lions (20-6) and Jaguars (23-7), the latter in London. Seven games into the season and off a thrilling last-second win at Tampa, Smith’s squad was atop the division with a 4-3 mark. The victory came on the road against an NFC South rival, giving the Falcons a 2-0 mark within the division. It was certainly something to build on.
Instead, the team has gone the other way. Three consecutive losses by a total of 10 points have Smith’s squad with a 4-6 mark. The only saving grace at this moment is the fact that 10 weeks into 2023 and no team in the NFC South is above .500.
What’s gone wrong? After seven games, coordinator Ryan Nielsen’s defensive unit had allowed just 285.4 yards per game and just a dozen offensive touchdowns. In the consecutive losses to the Titans, Vikings and Cardinals, the Falcons permitted nine offensive TDs and at least 350 total yards in each setback.
This unit has failed miserably late in the game in recent weeks. Ahead 28-24 with 2:08 remaining, the team gave up an 11-play, 75-yard touchdown drive to Josh Dobbs and the Vikings in a Week 9 home loss, 31-28. On Sunday at Arizona, Smith’s team owned a 23-22 advantage with 2:33 left in the fourth quarter. Atlanta never saw the ball again, giving up a field goal on the final play of the game as the Kyler Murray-led Cardinals marched 70 yards.
It's enough to make any head coach wince. Smith’s only solace is that perfect divisional record and the dismal play in the NFC South.