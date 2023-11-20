2023 NFL power rankings, Week 12: Cowboys, 49ers, Ravens and the rest of the best
The Monday night matchup between the Chiefs and Eagles has two of the NFL's best facing off. But a deep field of potential contenders is lurking right behind them.
A pair of Jordan Love interceptions late in the fourth quarter at Pittsburgh doomed Matt Lafleur’s team. The Packers looked to make amends when they hosted the Chargers. The Packers’ signal-caller did fumble twice and was sacked three times, but he threw for 322 yards and two touchdowns and played turnover-free football.
Despite some growing pains, Love has shown signs of being the main man in Green Bay. Unfortunately, LaFleur’s team has quite the hill to climb in the NFC North and has already lost home games to the Lions and Vikings.
The season would have to be rated as a disappointment to date. Arthur Smith’s team headed into its break with a three-game losing streak. Of course, that put them right in the mix for an NFC South title. After 11 weeks, no team in the division owns a winning mark. Déjà vu? The Buccaneers won the NFC South in 2022 with an 8-9 record.
Coordinator Ryan Nielsen’s defense has faded down the stretch the last two weeks, allowing the Vikings and Cardinals to mount game-winning drives. On the other hand, Atlanta’s saving grace is a 2-0 divisional record.
It was so far, so good for Raiders’ interim head coach Antonio Pierce as his team took a two-game winning streak and a 5-5 record to Miami. All good things must come to an end, and the Raiders saw their brief spurt of success end. The Las Vegas defense gave up 422 total yards and had no answers for former division rival Tyreek Hill.
Still, Pierce’s club was able to make it interesting because the Raiders came up with three takeaways. Aidan O’Connell didn’t get much support from the ground game (36 yards), throwing one TD pass and three picks.