2023 NFL power rankings, Week 12: Cowboys, 49ers, Ravens and the rest of the best
The Monday night matchup between the Chiefs and Eagles has two of the NFL's best facing off. But a deep field of potential contenders is lurking right behind them.
In the opening Monday night game of the season, the Jets forced Josh Allen into four turnovers and got a punt return touchdown in overtime to knock off the visiting Bills. This time around, Robert Saleh’s club was giving out gifts. New York was limited to 155 total yards on 54 plays and the sloppy Jets gave up the football four times.
Saleh’s defense held up as long as it could. They wound up surrendering 393 total yards as Bills’ quarterback Josh Allen threw for 275 yards and three TDs. The Jets have been outscored a combined 75-24 in three straight losses.
It’s been a dismal year for Big Blue, but the team was in Washington to take on a team that the Giants have not lost to in three consecutive meetings. Things looked good early on, sort of. Quarterback Tommy DeVito was sacked six times in the first half. However, he also threw for 189 yards and a pair of TD passes and the Giants led, 14-9.
Thanks to a late pick-six return by Isaiah Simmons, the Giants matched their season high in points. Tommy DeVito was sacked nine times but threw three TD passes, two to Saquon Barkley, and the Giants forced six turnovers.
It was the first of two meetings between the Bears and Lions, with this clash at Ford Field. Quarterback Justin Fields was back for Matt Eberflus’ club and the Chicago offense was very effective. The Bears’ ground game rolled up 183 yards, 104 by Fields, and the emerging signal-caller also threw a 39-yard TD pass to wideout D.J. Moore.
However, Eberflus’ defense couldn’t close the deal on a day in which it picked off Lions’ quarterback Jared Goff three times. Chicago squandered a 26-14 lead with 4:15 to play. That’s 12 straight divisional losses for the Bears.
For the second time this year, the Rams and Seahawks renewed acquaintances, this time at SoFi Stadium. Sean McVay’s offense was stuck in neutral for most of the game and after three quarters of play, Matthew Stafford and company came up with only seven points and just 123 total yards, but the Rams woke up when it counted most.
The team scored the final 10 points of the game thanks for scoring drives of 68 (touchdown) and 75 (field goal) yards. McVay’s team took a one-point lead with 1:31 to play and held on for dear life to complete the sweep.