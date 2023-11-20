2023 NFL power rankings, Week 12: Cowboys, 49ers, Ravens and the rest of the best
The Monday night matchup between the Chiefs and Eagles has two of the NFL's best facing off. But a deep field of potential contenders is lurking right behind them.
Would the team’s pattern of losing two, winning two, losing two, etc., continue? The Chargers were coming off a home loss to the Lions and battled the Packers at Lambeau Field. True to form, the season-long pattern for Brandon Staley’s team continued as the Bolts are now two games under .500 for the third time this season.
Despite 150 yards rushing and a total of 394 total yards, the Bolts found a way to come up short. Five of Los Angeles’ six losses have come by three points or less. The Chargers are alone in last place in the AFC West.
Washington’s defense let them down in the fourth quarter at Seattle last Sunday at Seattle. Ron Rivera’s team hosted the struggling Giants hoping to earn a split in the season series. The Commanders’ pass rush was in overtime, sacking Giants’ quarterback Tommy DeVito five times in the first quarter and nine times by the game’s end.
Of course, DeVito also threw for 246 yards and three touchdowns. Meanwhile, Sam Howell was dumped four times and picked off three times. Rivera’s mistake-prone club has given up the ball six times and forced zero turnovers.
The Buccaneers were at San Francisco for the second consecutive year and looked to fare far better than they did last season. Last season’s 35-7 debacle was one of the low points of the season for Todd Bowles’ club. The Bucs played much better on Sunday, but couldn’t overcome a 27-7 deficit and a pair of Baker Mayfield turnovers.
Tampa’s defense surrendered 420 total yards on 59 plays, a disappointing 7.1 average. The Bucs have dropped five of their last six games, but even with a 4-6 record remain very much in the running for the NFC South title.