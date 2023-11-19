5 head coaches on the hot seat following tough results in Week 11
These five NFL head coaches could be in for a long December with no reason to believe that this year will be anything but the last that they will be leading their respective franchises. They are bad!
By John Buhler
After seeing only five head coaches fired during last offseason, the NFL sure has some clunkers at the helm of some of their teams. We have already seen the Las Vegas Raiders move off their former head coach and general manager in Josh McDaniels and Dave Ziegler, respectively. It may not happen Thanksgiving week, but you better believe some of these head coaches will be fired soon.
Like, it is bad out there, man... While I would contest that this year's quality of football is far better than the crap we were subjected to until the postseason a year ago, many of these teams are being let down by their head coaches. For that reason, expect for around eight or so of these 32 jobs to be opening up before or right around Black Monday. A new voice could be what lifts a struggling team.
With a few teams on their annual bye, not every franchise got to strut its stuff on the gridiron this week. In weeks like this, good and bad can, and will, be magnified, as there are fewer places for fans watching at home eyeballs' to wander to. Some teams need a new head coach like I need a haircut. Others may need a change at the helm sooner than you would think. We just do not realize this yet...
So with many teams' Week 11 results fresh in the books, let's put some coaches on the hot seat!
5 NFL head coaches firmly on the hot seat after Week 11's bad results
5. Frank Reich might be completely cooked as a head coach, to be honest
Maybe Jim Irsay knew exactly what he was doing when he kicked Frank Reich to the curb a year ago? The former Indianapolis Colts head coach is now leading the worst team in football in the god awful monstrosity that is the Carolina Panthers. They just got pulverized at home by the Dallas Cowboys to the tune of 33-10 to fall to a disastrous 1-9 on the season. This team is a flaming bag of dog crap...
Although there may be an overarching David Tepper component to all this, why would you take this job if you were Reich to begin with? I understand that he played for the 1995 expansion team, but this year's team was destined to be terrible. To give up all that draft capital to the equally dysfunctional Chicago Bears to draft an undersized Bryce Young looks worse by the day. So does Reich as a coach.
Clearly, the Indianapolis cloud did a number on Reich's brain. His IQ may not be 25 points below baseline like it was at the end of his Colts tenure, but it is not exactly creeping back up to what it was when he helped the Philadelphia Eagles win their only Super Bowl on Doug Pederson's staff six years ago. This is the new normal now, as the Panthers are by far and way the worst team in the NFC South.
Reich is the only candidate who could go one-and-done this year, which is shocking to say the least.