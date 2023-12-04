2023 NFL power rankings, Week 14: Stunned Eagles humbled at home by determined 49ers
The NFC Championship Game rematch at Philadelphia was a blowout as the 49ers showed the Birds no brotherly love.
The last-place team in the NFC North went into the off-week with a Monday night upset of the Vikings at Minnesota. That means the Bears have already improved on its three-win total of a year ago. Quarterback Justin Fields remains a work in progress. Will the franchise be patient if he continues to have his ups and downs?
The Bears have a lot riding on the 2024 NFL Draft. However, the deal that sent the first overall pick to Carolina netted Chicago wideout D.J. Moore. He’s been quite spectacular, totaling 70 catches for 1,003 yards and six TDs.
The Cardinals were in Pittsburgh for the first time since 2015 looking for only their third victory of the season. Last week, the team released veteran tight end Zach Ertz and couldn’t be happier with rookie Trey McBride. He totaled six catches for 67 yards and a score in the first half as Arizona owned a surprising 10-3 lead at intermission.
His touchdown grab capped off a 99-yard TD drive. In a contest twice delayed by weather, the Cards dealt the Steelers a huge loss. James Connor returned to the Steel City and ran 25 times for 105 yards and a pair of scores.
At 4-7 and with four games remaining vs. their divisional rivals, could the disappointing Titans do what the Jaguars did a season ago and overcome a miserable start to win the AFC South? Any real hopes of that disappeared at home on Sunday as any number of issues dropped Mike Vrabel’s team to 4-8, including an 0-3 divisional record.
Derrick Henry totaled 17 carries for 89 yards and two scores in the first half as Vrabel’s club took a 17-7 second-quarter lead. Special teams’ issues were a big factor in the second half and the defense collapsed in overtime.
It’s been a very down year for the Giants, who have already lost more games than they did a year ago. Give credit where it’s due as the team continues to play hard and has prevailed in its last two outings. The remaining schedule (3 home games) has five teams that are all still in the playoff hunt, including a pair with the division-rival Eagles.
Talk about taking a beating? In 12 games, Brian Daboll’s club has given up a stunning 69 sacks. The offense has generated only a dozen touchdowns. Kayvon Thibodeaux has 11 of the Giants’ disappointing 21 sacks this year.