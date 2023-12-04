2023 NFL power rankings, Week 14: Stunned Eagles humbled at home by determined 49ers
The NFC Championship Game rematch at Philadelphia was a blowout as the 49ers showed the Birds no brotherly love.
A week ago, the two teams that squared off in Super Bowl LVII owned the top two spots in the NFL Power Rankings. The resourceful Philadelphia Eagles and reigning Super Bowl champion Chiefs were first and second, respectively. It’s safe to say that’s changed in a big way for both clubs.
There was some ugly football in Foxborough, Pittsburgh and East Rutherford, New Jersey. A few teams can clinch playoff berths in Week 14. All told, there’s a new team at No. 1, as well as a different club at No. 32.
The misery continues as Bill Belichick’s club dropped to 2-10, the first time since his debut season with the club in 2000 that the team had lost at least 10 games. The Patriots were blanked for the second time this season, both losses at home. That’s quite damning, considering there have only been four shutouts in the league in 2023.
Bailey Zappe got the start and it didn’t make much difference. He threw for 141 yards and was sacked five times. New England has held its last three opponents to 10 or fewer points and managed to lose each of those games.
The Panthers, under the guidance of interim head coach Chris Tabor, were in Tampa for the first of their two meetings this season with the Buccaneers. The Carolina defense didn’t have many answers for Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans, as well as a Tampa Bay ground attack that totaled finished the afternoon with 128 yards.
Tabor’s club got a big performance from Chuba Hubbard, who ran for 104 yards and two touchdowns. It went for naught. With five weeks to go in 2023, the Panthers are the first team to be officially eliminated from the playoffs.
It’s the kind of consistency that any team isn’t looking for. The plummeting Commanders had a few extra days to prepare for their home game with the Dolphins. For the second consecutive week, Ron Rivera’s team gave up 45 points. That would be five offensive touchdowns, as well as a pick-six served up by quarterback Sam Howell.
Howell did run for two touchdowns and also threw a pass for a two-point conversion. It was an uphill climb from the start after falling behind 17-0 in the first quarter. The Commanders have allowed an astonishing 395 points.
Make it 10 offensive touchdowns in 12 games for Robert Saleh’s club, which lost its fifth game in a row and third straight at home. The Jets have totaled 13 or fewer points in six consecutive outings. New York gained 259 yards on Sunday vs. the visiting Falcons, but settled for two field goals while the defense managed a first-quarter safety.
Tim Boyle got the start but eventually gave way to Trevor Siemian. The duo combined for a pair of turnovers and were sacked four times. Siemian fumbled three times and lost one. The Jets were 2-of-15 on third-down attempts.