2023 NFL power rankings, Week 13: Eagles hang onto the top spot for one more week
It took overtime in Philadelphia but the Birds won again. How much longer can they hold off the Chiefs, Cowboys and 49ers?
It’s not about style points. It’s about making plays when it counts most. The defending NFC champions are the first NFL team this season to reach 10 wins. There were some anxious moments on Sunday at home against the Bills. Nick Siriianni’s club took Buffalo’s best punches and rallied in overtime.
There wasn’t any real huge movement when it came to this week’s NFL Power Rankings as opposed to a week ago. The bottom line is that the Birds know how to win and that consistency keeps them at the top spot for now.
It was a real snoozer. Carolina’s miserable season continued on Sunday afternoon at Nashville as Frank Reich’s team took on the equally disappointing Titans. The Panthers’ defense played respectable football but it went for naught. For the fifth straight game and eight times in 11 outings, Reich’s club was limited to 17 or fewer points.
The team with the league’s worst record dropped to 1-10. It marks the sixth consecutive season that the Panthers have dropped at least 10 games. Keep in mind that the Bears own Carolina’s first-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.
The Patriots returned from their off-week and visited MetLife Stadium to face the Giants. Mac Jones got the start at quarterback but failed to produce a point in two quarters and threw a pair of interceptions. Enter Bailey Zappe after intermission. He led the club to its only touchdown of the afternoon, but he also threw an interception.
With 1:58 to play and down 10-7, New England began a drive at the Giants’ 44-yard-line and it reached the 20. Chad Ryland would push a 35-yard field goal try wide left. Make it three losing seasons in four years for the Pats.
The Cardinals and Rams renewed acquaintances for the second time this season, and Jonathan Gannon’s team was looking to avoid the sweep. So much for that notion as Gannon’s club was overwhelmed by Sean McVay’s squad once again. Including a playoff loss in 2021, Arizona is a dismal 2-13 in this NFC West series dating back to 2017.
Kyler Murray threw for 256 yards and one score and ran for another touchdown. The Cards owned an 8-7 lead in the first quarter before it all came apart. The defense was a no-show again and gave up a season-high 37 points.
The Jets were in the midst of a three-game losing streak entering Friday afternoon’s clash with the Dolphins. New York totaled a mere 159 yards of total offense on 55 plays (2.9 average). Quarterback Tim Boyle got the start. He threw for one score but was picked off twice, including a “Hail Mary” pass that was returned 99 yards for a score.
Head coach Robert Saleh will give Boyle, who was sacked seven times, another chance when they host the Falcons on Sunday. The Jets have lost their last four games, but have scored 13 points or less in five consecutive outings.