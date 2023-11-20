2023 NFL power rankings, Week 12: Cowboys, 49ers, Ravens and the rest of the best
The Monday night matchup between the Chiefs and Eagles has two of the NFL's best facing off. But a deep field of potential contenders is lurking right behind them.
While Week 11 may not have had as many nail-biting finishes as a week ago, there were still some very competitive contests. It sets up an interesting Week 12 as 10 of the 16 games are divisional clashes, four of those rematches from earlier this season.
Contrary to recent weeks, there wasn’t a lot of movement at the top of the NFL Power Rankings compared to the previous edition. Some teams actually moved up a spot or two despite a loss due to either a tough loss or some slippage by a slumping team.
The Panthers entered Week 11 with the NFL’s worst record and hosted the explosive Cowboys. Give credit where credit is due. Down 10-0 early in the second quarter, Frank Reich’s undermanned squad hung tough. With less than two minutes left in the third quarter, the basement dwellers in the NFC South were down just 17-10.
Unfortunately for Carolina, they were done scoring points for the game. Dallas countered with offensive and defensive touchdowns and pulled away. The Panthers are a dreadful 0-7 vs. NFC teams this season to date.
You have to go back to Bill Belichick’s debut season in 2000 to see just how dreadful things have been for the Patriots. The offense has struggled mightily and a usually-sturdy defensive unit has been erratic. The latter has been missing pass-rusher Matt Judon and promising rookie cornerback Christian Gonzalez for quite a spell.
When this team last took the field, Mac Jones was benched for Bailey Zappe. Both quarterbacks threw fourth-quarter interceptions in the loss to the Colts in Germany. The humbled Pats own the worst record in the AFC.
The Cardinals were in Houston looking to win back-to-back games for the first time since Weeks 11 and 13 of the 2021 season. It wasn’t meant to be, even though Jonathan Gannon’s club put up a strong effort. Kyler Murray has played two games in 2023 and has shown no real rust, especially when it comes to escaping the pocket.
However, Gannon’s forte is supposedly defense and Arizona gave up 112 yards rushing and a score to Texans’ running back Devin Singletary. The Cards picked off C.J. Stroud three times, but still allowed 419 total yards.
The Titans were on the final leg of a three-game road trip. They were looking for their first victory away from home since Week 11 of 2022 at Jacksonville. Make it nine consecutive road losses for Mike Vrabel’s club. In each of those setbacks, Tennessee has been limited to 16 or fewer points. The Titans have been outscored a combined 212-110.
Vrabel’s team owned the ball for only 23:34, managed only 235 total yards, was 2-of-7 on third down and lost a pair of fumbles. With seven weeks to play, the disappointing Titans are the only team in the NFC South below .500.