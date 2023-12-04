2023 NFL power rankings, Week 14: Stunned Eagles humbled at home by determined 49ers
The NFC Championship Game rematch at Philadelphia was a blowout as the 49ers showed the Birds no brotherly love.
Interim head coach Antonio Pierce has split his first four games. The Raiders do look like a rejuvenated club, but the team’s offense remains a problem. Las Vegas has been limited to fewer than 20 points in 10 of their 12 games. The team’s three quarterbacks have combined for 11 touchdown passes and 19 of the team’s 21 turnovers.
Pierce’s club still has games remaining with each of their three divisional rivals and are certainly capable of playing spoiler. The Raiders’ defense, save for end Maxx Crosby and linebacker Robert Spillane, has disappointed again.
It was a rough watch, but the Chargers came up with a much-needed victory and did it without the benefit of a touchdown. The victory snapped a three-game losing streak but the Bolts still have an uphill climb to get back in the crowded AFC playoff picture. Justin Herbert threw for 212 yards and the team did not commit a turnover.
Los Angeles’ defense gave up 148 yards on the ground but was all over Patriots’ quarterback Bailey Zappe. Khalil Mack had two of the team’s five sacks. Brandon Staley’s ran for 329 yards on 24 carries and still got the win.
Losers of six of their previous seven games, Todd Bowles’ team was looking to make a late-season run at the NFC South title. The Buccaneers play four of their final six games within the division. It started on Sunday when they hosted the Panthers. The three-point win didn’t come easy, but the team got contributions from all sides of the ball.
Wideout Mike Evans, who caught seven passes for 162 yards and a score, reached the 1,000-yard mark for the 10th time in as many seasons. The defense totaled four sacks and an interception of Carolina’s Bryce Young.