2023 NFL power rankings, Week 14: Stunned Eagles humbled at home by determined 49ers
The NFC Championship Game rematch at Philadelphia was a blowout as the 49ers showed the Birds no brotherly love.
Make it three consecutive losses for Dennis Allen’s team, which doesn’t mean elimination in the NFC South just yet. However, if the Saints have any playoff aspirations this season, they need to find some answers to their run defense, which entered Sunday ranked 23rd in the NFL and allowed the Lions to run for 142 yards on 30 attempts.
Saints’ quarterback Derek Carr was battered again and was replaced by Jameis Winston. The former threw for 226 yards and a TD but also committed both of the team’s turnovers. Will he be back for next week’s clash at Carolina?
The Falcons were at MetLife Stadium on Sunday to battle the offensively challenged Jets. The weather outside was somewhat frightful and the play by both teams was far from delightful. Arthur Smith’s club managed only 194 total yards and one touchdown. More significantly, Desmond Ridder and company played turnover-free football.
Atlanta’s defense limited the Jets to 62 yards rushing and picked off Tim Boyle once. They had their way with veteran Trevor Siemian when he entered the game, sacking him three times. Atlanta is alone atop the NFC South.
Zac Taylor’s disappointing team heads into Jacksonville on Monday night in dire straits. The Bengals are the lone team in the AFC North below .500. Cincinnati is riding a three-game losing streak and owns a dreadful 1-6 record within the conference. That includes an 0-4 mark vs. a division they have captured the previous two seasons.
The Bengals got off to an 0-2 start, as was the case in 2021 and 2022. However, this club is headed in the opposite direction. That wasn’t the case the previous two years, and it’s more than just not having quarterback Joe Burrow.