2023 NFL power rankings, Week 14: Stunned Eagles humbled at home by determined 49ers
The NFC Championship Game rematch at Philadelphia was a blowout as the 49ers showed the Birds no brotherly love.
The Seahawks' fall from grace continued on Thursday night at Dallas. Despite a game effort from Pete Carroll’s club, a slumping defense couldn’t protect a pair of eight-point leads in both the third and fourth quarters. The teams came up with four sacks of Dak Prescott, but they also allowed him to throw for 299 yards and three touchdowns.
Geno Smith connected on 23-of-41 passes for 334 yards and three scores, all of those touchdown strikes to D.K. Metcalf. He also threw another pick late in the third quarter. Seattle slipped to third place in the NFC West.
Don’t look now, but Sean McVay’s team has very quietly slipped back into the playoff picture. The Rams hosted the Browns on Sunday looking for a third straight win that would even their record at 6-6 with five games to play. Los Angeles spotted Cleveland a 7-0 lead on the first possession of the game. In the end, the Rams’ balance prevailed.
McVay’s club scored 36-plus points for the second time this year and gained 399 total yards. Matthew Stafford threw for 279 yards and scores to three different players, and he wasn’t sacked for the second straight game.
It wouldn’t be a stretch to say it was one of the worst losses of the Mike Tomlin Era. The 2-10 Cardinals came to Pittsburgh riding a nine-game road losing streak and put it on the Steelers in a game suspended twice by weather.
Mike Tomlin’s team will be without Kenny Pickett for approximately two to four weeks. He suffered an ankle injury on a quarterback sneak in the second quarter that wound up requiring surgery. It’s a short week for the Steelers, who host the Patriots on Thursday night. Pittsburgh’s vaunted defense allowed a 15-play, 99-yard touchdown drive.