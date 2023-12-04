2023 NFL power rankings, Week 14: Stunned Eagles humbled at home by determined 49ers
The NFC Championship Game rematch at Philadelphia was a blowout as the 49ers showed the Birds no brotherly love.
Sean Payton’s team brought a five-game winning streak into Sunday’s clash with the Texans at Houston. The Broncos had their issues early on and wound up looking at a 22-10 deficit with 14:16 to play in the game. Veteran Russell Wilson has had a knack for pulling out fourth-quarter victories and those skills would be called on again.
Unfortunately, he wasn’t up to the task. He threw for 186 yards and a score and also ran for a touchdown. He finished with three interceptions, two in the fourth quarter, the second in the end zone in the waning seconds.
The Packers hosted the defending Super Bowl champions on Sunday night and Matt LaFleur’s team was impressive in the early stages. They put together a pair of 75-yard touchdown drives on their first two possessions and owned a 14-6 lead at halftime. Jordan Love’s third TD pass of the game gave Green Bay a 21-12 third-quarter lead.
The Chiefs came roaring back but the Packers’ defense picked off Patrick Mahomes late in the fourth quarter. Up 27-19, LaFleur’s team held on for dear life amidst some controversial non-calls. Is the Pack a playoff team?
This game had just about everything, including a blocked punt for a touchdown, a dropped snap by the punter that led to a field goal and a failed two-point conversion returned for a score. There were a pair of turnovers by both teams. The bottom line is that the Shane Steichen’s Colts completed their first sweep of the Titans since 2018.
Indianapolis remains in the playoff hunt, as well as the chase for the AFC South title. The defense gave up 381 total yards but sacked Will Levis six times. The Colts own a 3-2 divisional mark, a far cry from a season ago (1-4-1).