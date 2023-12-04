2023 NFL power rankings, Week 14: Stunned Eagles humbled at home by determined 49ers
The NFC Championship Game rematch at Philadelphia was a blowout as the 49ers showed the Birds no brotherly love.
The Browns were at SoFi Stadium to take on the Rams. They would do it with their fourth different starting quarterback of 2023. Joe Flacco saw his first action with an NFL team on Sunday. He got off to a good start and finished the day with 254 yards through the air and two scores, but it all came apart in the fourth quarter.
Flacco’s second TD pass narrowed the gap to 20-19, but Dustin Hopkins missed the PAT. On Cleveland’s next possession, Flacco was picked off and the floodgates opened. The veteran signal-caller was also sacked for a safety.
In the wild NFC, where there are more teams with 6-6 records (5) than clubs with winning records (4), Kevin O’Connell’s club is very much in the postseason mix. The Vikings have managed to drop consecutive games to the Broncos and Bears by a combined three points, this despite allowing just one total touchdown in those contests.
Coordinator Brian Flores has done a solid job on defense and Danielle Hunter (13.5) has nearly half of the club’s 32 sacks. Josh Dobbs has been quite a story, but he’s turned over the ball eight times in four games with the team.
Sean McDermott’s club has won the last three AFC East titles. With five weeks to go, the Buffalo Bills are three games out of the top spot in the division and the Miami Dolphins, winners of three straight games, appear to have gotten their second win. Meanwhile, the Bills may be in for quite a fight to even reach the postseason.
Buffalo’s run defense has had its issues once again. It has come back to bite them late in the season and this year it has been unreliable. There are plenty of sacks (41). As usual, Josh Allen’s turnover total (16) is once again alarming.