2023 NFL power rankings, Week 14: Stunned Eagles humbled at home by determined 49ers
The NFC Championship Game rematch at Philadelphia was a blowout as the 49ers showed the Birds no brotherly love.
The Texans could take a big step forward if they could cool off the resurgent Broncos. Quarterback C.J. Stroud continued his standout rookie season, overcoming five sacks by throwing for 274 yards and a score. That TD went to Nick Collins, who hauled in nine passes for 191 yards. Houston’s defense picked off Russell Wilson three times.
The Texans did lose impressive rookie wide receiver Tank Dell to a broken leg, It is a very big blow for an offense that has benefited from its rookie class. The team remains within shouting distance of the first-place Jaguars.
At times they look like they are playing schoolyard ball. The bottom line is that Doug Pederson’s club has managed to fend off both the Houston Texans and Indianapolis Colts to date. The Jaguars are also very much in the running for a second straight AFC South title. A Monday night win over the Bengals would raise their record to 9-3.
Quarterback Trevor Lawrence hasn’t always been perfect. He’s thrown for a dozen scores and run for three TDs, but he also has 11 of the team’s 18 turnovers. The Jaguars are very much in play for the AFC’s top playoff seed.
With 8:15 remaining in the first quarter, Dan Campbell’s team already owned a 21-0 lead and had outgained the Saints, 141-minus one. Of course, the way the Lions’ defense has played as of late, even that kind of lead didn’t figure to be safe and that’s exactly what happened at New Orleans. Still, Detroit would hold on for its ninth win.
Quarterback Jared Goff avoided the turnover issues that plagued him the previous two games. He threw for 213 yards and two scores. The Lions own a three-game lead in the NFC North with just five weeks remaining this year.