2023 NFL power rankings, Week 14: Stunned Eagles humbled at home by determined 49ers
The NFC Championship Game rematch at Philadelphia was a blowout as the 49ers showed the Birds no brotherly love.
The Ravens enter Week 14 with a two-game lead over both the Steelers and Browns, both who lost on Sunday. John Harbaugh’s club continues to take care of business, even when the offense stalls a bit. The loss of start tight end Mark Andrews is a big blow, but Baltimore has more offensive weapons in 2023 than in previous years.
The league’s top ground game is complimented by an improving Lamar Jackson, although he must cut down on the miscues. He actually has more lost fumbles (6) than interceptions (5), but a total of 11 turnovers is concerning.
It was a game in which the Kansas City defense gave up a long touchdown drive on the game’s first possession and Andy Reid’s club never led. Steve Spagnuolo’s defensive unit had no answers for a very balanced Packers team that scored 27 points and totaled 382 yards. Both figures are the most allowed by the Chiefs this season.
There were a few opportunities for Patrick Mahomes and company to pull out a win, but he did throw a fourth-quarter interception. Surprisingly, the reigning Super Bowl champions have dropped three of their last five games.
The high wire act known as the 2023 Philadelphia Eagles had been playing with fire as of late. Comeback wins were becoming a habit. Of course, the team owned the NFL’s best record (10-1) entering Sunday’s showdown with the visiting 49ers. Nick Sirianni’s club owned the first quarter, but the Birds wound up settling for two field goals.
It was all downhill after that. San Francisco scored a pair of TDs in the second, third and fourth quarters. The defense gave up 456 yards. The Eagles dropped from the top spot in the NFL Power Rankings.