2023 NFL power rankings, Week 14: Stunned Eagles humbled at home by determined 49ers
The NFC Championship Game rematch at Philadelphia was a blowout as the 49ers showed the Birds no brotherly love.
The Cowboys hosted the reeling Seahawks on Thursday night and wound up in quite a battle. Entering the contest, Mike McCarthy's team owned a 5-0 home record and had allowed a combined 60 points in those victories. Dallas’ defense was not up to snuff, but quarterback Dak Prescott and the Dallas’ offense proved to be the difference.
The Cowboys’ signal-caller spearheaded an attack that gained 411 total yards and did not commit a turnover. He threw for 299 yards and three scores, and led the team to the final 14 points of the game to erase a 35-27 deficit.
The Dolphins used all three phases of their game to jump out to a 17-0 first-quarter lead over the Commanders. Mercurial Tyreek Hill scored on a 78-yard touchdown pass, Jason Sanders added a 49-yard field goal and linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel picked off a Sam Howell pass and returned it 33 yards for a touchdown. The rout was on.
Tua Tagovailoa threw for 280 yards and two scores, both to Hill. De’Von Achane added 103 yards from scrimmage and two scores. Mike McDaniel’s club did not allow a sack, and the AFC East leaders did not commit a turnover.
In their first five games this season, Kyle Shanahan’s club dominated its opponents, scoring 30-plus points during its 5-0 start. The 49ers took an impressive three-game winning streak into Philadelphia on Sunday looking to avenge a lopsided loss in the 2022 NFC Championship Game. Once again, this proved to be a very one-sided affair.
This time, it was San Francisco sending a message. They rolled up 456 yards, with Deebo Samuel totaling 138 yards from scrimmage and three TDs. The statement win means the Niners own the top spot in the NFL Power Rankings.