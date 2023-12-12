2023 NFL power rankings, Week 15: Showdown in Big D is disastrous for Eagles
For the second straight Sunday, the Philadelphia Eagles were blown out by one of their fellow NFC top dogs. That wasn’t the only lopsided loss by a playoff contender this week.
You have to go all the way back to 2011 to find the last time the Eagles completed a season sweep of the Cowboys. The Birds will be waiting at least another year for that to happen as Nick Sirianni’s club was blasted by their NFC East rivals on Sunday night at AT&T Stadium. Dallas rolled up 394 total yards and was 9-of-16 on third down.
It was the second straight week the Eagles were manhandled. During their 10-1 start, Philadelphia outscored its foes by a combined 310-246 count. The losses to the 49ers and Cowboys have been by a combined 75-32 score.
The reigning Super Bowl champions are reeling. The team’s offense continues to struggle. In Sunday’s home loss to the Bills, the Chiefs were limited to fewer than 20 points for the fourth time in six games. Two more turnovers in the 20-17 setback raised the team’s total to 22 miscues, one less than last season’s regular-season total of 23.
The Chiefs are 2-4 in their last six games. In their previous 27 contests (including playoffs) dating back to 2022, Andy Reid’s club owned a 23-4 record. Suddenly, the Denver Broncos are one game behind in the AFC West.
Mike McDaniel’s club took a three-game winning streak into Monday night’s clash with the visiting Titans. The Dolphins got on the board first when Zach Seiler returned a Will Levis interception five yards for a score. It marked the third consecutive game that Vic Fangio’s defense came up with a pick-six. However, the worst was yet to come.
The ‘Fins, who played much of the game without Tyreek Hill, owned a 27-13 lead with 4:34 to play. Miami failed to put underdog Tennessee away and lost their first home game of the season. Tua Tagovailoa was sacked five times.