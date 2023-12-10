Tyreek Hill doesn’t think he or any WR can win MVP, but has his pick this year
Tyreek Hill's league-leading 1,481 receiving yards are 299 more than Dallas Cowboys’ wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (1,182), who is second in the NFL in this category. He and Tampa Bay Buccaneers wideout Mike Evans (10) are the only players in the league this season with at least 10 touchdown receptions.
The Miami Dolphins wideout has reached the end zone a dozen times in as many games this season. His 93 catches trails only Chargers star Keenan Allen (102). No matter how you break it down, the seven-time Pro Bowler and four-time All-Pro appears headed towards another career campaign. He’s teamed with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa to form the NFL’s most potent passing combination.
There’s been talk regarding Hill being a viable NFL MVP candidate. It’s an award that has never gone to a wide receiver and hasn’t been won by another position other than a quarterback since 2012, when Minnesota Vikings’ running back Adrian Peterson ran for the second-most yards in a season.
Tyreek Hill downplays idea of WR winning MVP, would rather Tua win it
Recently, when asked if it was realistic for a wide receiver to win MVP honors without breaking records (via the Sun Sentinel’s David Furones, Hill had this to say:
“There have been numerous times, before I even started playing football, that guys have been making plays, having great seasons…It's a quarterback award, we all know that...I'd be happier if Tua won it.”
Tagovailoa is certainly in the running. He’s connected on 70.1 percent of his throws for 3,457 yards, with Hill hauling in half of his 24 touchdown strikes. Mike McDaniel’s club has scored the second-most points in the league and leads the NFL in total yards and passing yards per game.
“Obviously, winning the award would be icing on the cake,” added Hill, “but God has blessed me."
You have to go back to Dan Marino’s extraordinary 1984 season to find the last and only time a Dolphins player captured NFL MVP honors. Meanwhile, Hill is just 483 yards from tying Calvin Johnson’s NFL record of 1,964 receiving yards, set in 2012. He’s 519 yards away from an unprecedented (obviously) 2,000-yard campaign.