2023 NFL power rankings, Week 15: Showdown in Big D is disastrous for Eagles
For the second straight Sunday, the Philadelphia Eagles were blown out by one of their fellow NFC top dogs. That wasn’t the only lopsided loss by a playoff contender this week.
A team that entered Week 14 having given up the fewest points per game in the league — the Ravens allowed 128 yards rushing and 410 total yards to the visiting Rams. However, John Harbaugh’s team was a bit sharper. Lamar Jackson threw for 316 yards and three TDs (1 interception) and also led Baltimore with 70 yards on the ground.
Tylan Wallace’s 76-yard punt return for a score in overtime was the difference. The Dolphins, Chiefs and Jaguars all went down in Week 14. Now the 10-3 Ravens are the frontrunner to capture the top seed in the AFC playoffs.
It was revenge time for a Dallas squad that outplayed the Eagles for the most part in a 28-23 loss back in Week 9 at Philadelphia. This time around, Dallas did what it has done for most of the year at home. The resounding 33-13 victory over the Birds marked the sixth time in seven home outings that the Cowboys prevailed by 20-plus points.
Red-hot Dak Prescott threw for 271 yards and two scores, while the Cowboys’ ground attack rolled up 138 yards. Dallas’ defense came up with three takeaways and held Philadelphia’s offensive unit without a touchdown.
The NFC West leaders took on the rival Seahawks for the second time in three weeks looking to extend their impressive winning streak vs. NFC West rivals. Including last season’s playoff victory, now make it five straight victories over Pete Carroll’s club and by a combined score of 148-72. San Francisco gained 527 total yards.
Christian McCaffrey ran 73 yards on the game’s first play from scrimmage. Brock Purdy threw for 368 yards and two scores. The Niners won their fifth consecutive game and became the first team to clinch a playoff berth.