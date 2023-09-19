2023 NFL power rankings, Week 3: Cowboys roll, Cardinals fold, Commanders rally
Our Week 3 NFL power rankings have some surprising names at both the top and the bottom as the league's power structure takes shape.
Last week, the Rams won at Seattle. Sean McVay’s club looked to open 2-0 within the division when they hosted the 49ers. Entering the game, the Rams had dropped eight straight regular-season outings in this NFC West rivalry.
Veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford would attempt 55 passes, hitting on 34 of those throws for 307 yards. His lone score came on a six-yard pass to running back Kyren Williams, who also ran for a touchdown. However, Stafford was also picked off twice. The Rams’ defense had no answer for a Niners’ running game that gained 159 yards.
The Browns had a golden opportunity to get off to a 2-0 start within the division if they could beat the Steelers in Pittsburgh on Monday night. In the first half, Kevin Stefanski’s team saw star running back Nick Chubb carted off with a knee injury. Second-year running back Jerome Ford totaled 106 of the team’s 198 yards on the ground.
Deshaun Watson threw for 235 yards and one score. However, he was also sacked six times and turned over the ball three times. He had two of those miscues (1 interception, 1 lost fumble) returned for touchdowns.
A year ago, the Lions fell short at home to Pete Carroll’s club, 48-45, in Week 4. Dan Campbell’s team had some extra time to prepare for the Seahawks this time around. Unfortunately for Campbell, his defense resembled the unit that was a problem area throughout the first half of 2022.
Detroit gained 418 total yards but shot themselves in the foot with three turnovers. The costliest gaff was a Jared Goff interception that was returned 40 yards for a score by Seahawks’ cornerback Tre Brown in the fourth quarter.