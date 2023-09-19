2023 NFL power rankings, Week 3: Cowboys roll, Cardinals fold, Commanders rally
Our Week 3 NFL power rankings have some surprising names at both the top and the bottom as the league's power structure takes shape.
The Colts have traditionally had their way with the rival Texans, but a year ago failed to win a game (0-1-1) against their AFC South rival. That was not the case on Sunday and head coach Shane Steichen got his first NFL win despite the fact that rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson (concussion) left the game in the first half.
Before he exited, the fourth overall pick in April had touchdown runs of 18 and 15 yards, respectively, in the first quarter. The Colts did total six sacks of Texans’ quarterback C.J. Stroud, who threw for 384 yards and two scores.
The Jets made their way south to Dallas to take on the talented Cowboys. Robert Saleh’s team hung in there for one half against their hosts. Garrett Wilson’s 68-yard touchdown reception via quarterback Zach Wilson was easily the biggest play for an offense that finished the afternoon with only 215 total yards.
The Jets self-destructed in the final two quarters, committing a total of four turnovers, three interceptions by Wilson. Despite the 20-point loss on Sunday, the Jets managed a split with a pair of playoff teams from a year ago.
The Packers made their first appearance in Atlanta since 2017. Matt LaFleur’s club held the upper hand for most of the game. Quarterback Jordan Love threw for only 151 yards (14-of-25), but struck for three touchdowns. Two of those scores went to rookie wide receiver Jayden Reed. However, Green Bay finished with only 224 total yards.
Joe Barry’s defensive unit struggled to get off the field. Atlanta gained 446 total yards and owned the football for 36:15. The Packers owned a 24-12 fourth-quarter lead but gave up 13 points and 166 yards in the final 15 minutes.