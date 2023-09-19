2023 NFL power rankings, Week 3: Cowboys roll, Cardinals fold, Commanders rally
Our Week 3 NFL power rankings have some surprising names at both the top and the bottom as the league's power structure takes shape.
The Saints’ defense came up big last week at home against Tennessee. Dennis Allen’s club was hoping to do the same to Panthers’ rookie quarterback Bryce Young on Monday night at Charlotte. New Orleans sacked the first overall pick in April’s draft four times and forced him into one turnover. Carolina was limited to 239 total yards.
Quarterback Derek Carr was also sacked four times, threw one interception and didn’t throw a touchdown pass. Versatile Taysom Hill had 75 of the club’s 134 rushing yards and Tony Jones Jr. ran for a pair of scores.
For the third time in less than a calendar year, the Jaguars would battle the Chiefs as the teams squared off at Jacksonville. Doug Pederson’s defending AFC South champions had an opportunity to avenge a pair of losses to Andy Reid’s team in 2022, including a 27-20 setback in the AFC Divisional Playoffs.
The Jaguars had their hands full with Kansas City’s improved defensive unit. All told, Pederson’s club forced three turnovers in the first half but finished the game with 271 total yards and three field goals in a frustrating setback.
Ron Rivera’s club made its way to Denver looking for the franchise’s first 2-0 start since 2011. The Commanders fell behind 21-3 in the second quarter but were down by just seven points at intermission. Rivera’s team dominated the second half. Brian Robinson Jr. finished the game with 87 yards rushing and a pair of touchdowns.
Sam Howell overcame four sacks and threw for 299 yards and two scores. Washington came up with seven sacks of Russell Wilson. Finally, Washington thwarted Denver’s game-tying two-point conversion attempt with no time left.