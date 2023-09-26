2023 NFL power rankings, Week 4: Stunning wins by Colts, Cardinals and (WOW) Dolphins
The list of unbeaten teams went from nine to three in just one week. Was there a change atop the latest NFL Power Rankings?
The Patriots hit the road for the first time in 2023 looking to extend their 14-game winning streak over the rival Jets. Bill Belichick’s club more than doubled the hosts in total yards, 358-171, but the team managed only one touchdown as quarterback Mac Jones and tight end Pharaoh Brown connected for a 58-yard score.
New England’s defense did not force a turnover but made life uncomfortable for Jets’ quarterback Zach Wilson. He was limited to 157 yards through the air and was sacked three times, once for a safety in the fourth quarter.
Pittsburgh’s shaky offense was hoping to take advantage of a Raiders’ defense that was pushed around at Buffalo last Sunday. Mike Tomlin’s team spotted Las Vegas a 7-0 first-quarter lead. Less than a minute later, quarterback Kenny Pickett and Calvin Austin combined for a 72-yard score — the first of 23 consecutive points by the Steelers
Pittsburgh owned a 16-point entering the fourth quarter and hung on for dear life. T.J. Watt had two of the team’s four sacks and cornerback Levi Wallace has two of the three interceptions of quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo.
Journeyman Gardner Minshew got the start at quarterback for Shane Steichen’s team as they battled the Ravens in Baltimore. He would connect on 27-of-44 passes for 227 yards and one score and overcame five sacks. That touchdown pass was a 17-yard connection to running back Zack Moss, who also ran 30 times for 122 yards.
The Indianapolis defense did give up 364 total yards, including 186 on the ground. However, the Colts sacked Lamar Jackson four times and the Ravens committed four fumbles, two of which Steichen’s team scooped up.