2023 NFL power rankings, Week 4: Stunning wins by Colts, Cardinals and (WOW) Dolphins
The list of unbeaten teams went from nine to three in just one week. Was there a change atop the latest NFL Power Rankings?
Brandon Staley’s team was looking for its first win of 2023 as they took on the Vikings at Minnesota. It was quite the afternoon for quarterback Justin Herbert as the Chargers ran for only 30 yards on 15 attempts. Meanwhile, the fourth-year signal-caller hit on 40-of-47 throws for 405 yards and three scores while being sacked just once.
Linebacker Kenneth Murray came up with a deflected interception by Kirk Cousins in the end zone in the closing seconds to preserve the win. Chargers’ wideout Mike Williams will miss the rest of the season with a torn ACL.
The 2-0 Saints made their way to Green Bay for a date with the Packers. Dennis Allen’s team would open up a 17-0 lead thanks to their offense and special teams but along the way lost starting quarterback Derek Carr (sprained AC joint). Enter Jameis Winston, but the offense struggled to move the football for the remainder of the afternoon.
The Packers would wind up scoring the final 18 points of the game, all in the fourth quarter. Allen’s defense gave up 340 total yards. The Saints’ three games have been decided by one, three, and one point, respectively.
The Buccaneers have done a lot of things well during their surprising 2-0 start. However, Todd Bowles’ team would get a major test on Monday night when the Eagles came to Raymond James Stadium. Quarterback Baker Mayfield was off to a good start as the Bucs played turnover-free football in victories over the Vikings and Bears.
Tampa Bay’s defense had no answers for Philadelphia’s running game. In fact, the Eagles finished with 201 yards on the ground while the Buccaneers’ offense, which committed two turnovers, gained a mere 174 total yards.