2023 NFL power rankings, Week 4: Stunning wins by Colts, Cardinals and (WOW) Dolphins
The list of unbeaten teams went from nine to three in just one week. Was there a change atop the latest NFL Power Rankings?
Off a scintillating comeback victory at Arizona, the Giants remained out west and took on the red-hot 49ers. Brian Daboll’s team hung tough for a spell but was eventually overwhelmed by a 49ers’ defense that made life miserable for Daniel Jones. The Giants’ quarterback threw for only 137 yards, was sacked twice and picked off once.
The Giants finished with 150 yards on 46 offensive plays (3.3 average) and held the ball for just 20:50. Daboll’s club was only 3-of-12 on third-down conversions. Conversely, New York’s defense surrendered a whopping 441 yards.
The Jets played the Cowboys tough for a half and then watched Dallas pull away a week. The Green and White was looking for its first victory over the Patriots since 2015. Quarterback Zach Wilson and the New York offense managed a disappointing 171 total yards of offense. That came on 61 plays, a miserable 2.8 average.
New York gave up just 15 points but Robert Saleh’s defense was really kept in check. New England ran for 157 yards and did not sack Mac Jones. When it was all said and done, the Jets were the only AFC East team to lose on Sunday.
The Commanders rallied from 18 points down in the second quarter to surprise the Broncos at Denver a week ago. Now the team faced its second straight interconference opponent as they hosted the explosive Bills. It proved to be a long afternoon for Ron Rivera’s team, which trailed 10-0 after one quarter and never mounted a challenge.
Quarterback Sam Howell was sacked nine times and threw four interceptions. Washington was limited to 230 total yards. Rivera’s club avoided a shutout when Joey Slye kicked a 51-yard field goal with only 46 seconds to play.