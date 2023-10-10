2023 NFL power rankings, Week 6: Bears break into win column, Patriots broken
There’s only one winless team in the NFL after five weeks of play. Meanwhile, the San Francisco 49ers continue to have their way with every opponent.
An overtime win over the Bills in Week 1 was followed by three straight losses and the Jets scored a combined 40 points in setbacks to the Cowboys, Patriots and Chiefs. However, Robert Saleh’s club took advantage of a horrible Broncos defense on Sunday and rolled to a 10-point win. The Jets finished the afternoon with 407 total yards.
It was all about the Halls on Sunday in the Mile High City. Running back Breece Hall ran for 177 yards and the team’s only offensive TD. Bryce Hall returned a Russell Wilson fumble for a score with just 29 seconds to play.
The Steelers and Ravens renewed their bitter rivalry in Pittsburgh and it was another close contest that went down to the wire. Things were once again ugly when it came to the Steelers offense, which failed to score a touchdown until the fourth quarter. Mike Tomlin’s team gained 88 total yards in the first half but 201 yards after intermission.
Down 10-3 in the fourth quarter, Miles Killebrew blocked a punt that resulted in a safety. The team came up with two takeaways. Kenny Pickett and George Pickens teamed for a 41-yard TD with 1:17 to take the lead for good.
After evening their record last Sunday with an overtime win at Indianapolis, the Rams were back home and took on the defending NFC champion Eagles. Sean McVay’s club also welcomed back wide receiver Cooper Kupp, who, in his first action of the season, was targeted a dozen times and finished with eight receptions for 118 yards.
Los Angeles’ defense was pushed around for 454 total yards. Still, the Rams owned a 14-10 second-quarter lead but were held scoreless the rest of the day. McVay’s club was limited to just 54 yards rushing on 14 attempts.