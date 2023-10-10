2023 NFL power rankings, Week 6: Bears break into win column, Patriots broken
There’s only one winless team in the NFL after five weeks of play. Meanwhile, the San Francisco 49ers continue to have their way with every opponent.
Matt LaFleur’s team was overwhelmed at home on a Thursday night by the rival Lions. The Packers were back in prime time and in Sin City to take on the Raiders. In an oddity of sorts, Green Bay had won each of the last eight meetings between these franchises (who clashed in Super Bowl II) dating all the way back to 1990.
Neither the Packers nor Raiders offense gained at least 300 yards in the game. Jordan Love barely completely 50 percent of his passes (16-of-30) for 182 yards. He ran twice for 37 yards but also threw three interceptions.
Doug Pederson’s team got back to the .500 mark last week with a win over the Falcons in London. The Jaguars were still in jolly old England and were the visiting team vs. the Buffalo Bills. This battle of defending division champions featured a frantic fourth quarter, but the Jaguars would hold on for a much-needed victory.
Jacksonville amassed 474 total yards, including 196 yards on the ground — most of that by Travis Etienne (136), who ran for two scores. Trevor Lawrence overcame five sacks and two turnovers, throwing for 315 yards and a TD.
Losses to the Ravens and Colts were followed by impressive victories over the Jaguars and Steelers. Now the Texans looked to make it three wins in a row as they clashed with the Falcons in Atlanta. Houston’s offense was kept in check for the most part and managed only one touchdown and that wasn’t until the fourth quarter.
C.J. Stroud threw for 249 yards and has still yet to serve up an interception. His 18-yard score to tight end Dalton Schultz with 1:49 to play and subsequent PAT gave Houston a one-point lead that the team failed to protect.