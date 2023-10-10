2023 NFL power rankings, Week 6: Bears break into win column, Patriots broken
There’s only one winless team in the NFL after five weeks of play. Meanwhile, the San Francisco 49ers continue to have their way with every opponent.
The Colts had not won a home game since Week 6 of 2022. They hosted the Titans and not only hoped to change that but snap a five-game losing streak in this AFC South rivalry. Shane Steichen’s club came up with a solid effort, played turnover-free football and won for the third time this year. This, following a 4-12-1 showing in 2022.
Running back Zack Moss totaled 23 carries for 165 yards and both of the team’s touchdowns. Anthony Richardson hit on 9-of-12 passes for 98 yards before leaving with a shoulder injury and is expected to miss at least a month.
Dennis Allen’s team was coming off back-to-back losses to the Packers and Buccaneers and scored a combined 26 points on those setbacks. The Saints were in Foxborough to take on a struggling New England Patriots team that was humbled a week earlier in Dallas. New Orleans added to Bill Belichick’s misery via a resounding win.
Tyrann Mathieu got the team on the board in the first quarter after picking off a Mac Jones pass and going 27 yards for the score. Derek Carr threw a pair of touchdown passes and Alvin Kamara ran for 80 yards and one TD.
The Browns have gotten off to a respectable 2-2 start this season. Five weeks into 2022, Jim Schwartz’s defensive unit has allowed the fewest total yards and fewest passing yards per game in the league. End Myles Garrett has nearly half (5.5) of the team’s sacks and the club has allowed only five offensive TDs (4 in the loss to the Ravens).
On the other hand, quarterback Deshaun Watson is off to another shaky start and missed the team’s Week 4 clash with Baltimore. He’s hitting on 63.7 percent of his throws, but has as many touchdown passes (4) as turnovers.