2023 NFL power rankings, Week 6: Bears break into win column, Patriots broken
There’s only one winless team in the NFL after five weeks of play. Meanwhile, the San Francisco 49ers continue to have their way with every opponent.
A 2-0 start was followed by two straight losses by Arthur Smith’s team as the Falcons took on the surprising Texans. Atlanta took a 7-3 lead in the first quarter on a seven-year run by quarterback Desmond Ridder. However, the Falcons wouldn’t score again until the fourth quarter despite finishing the game with 447 total yards.
The Texans took a 19-18 lead when C.J. Stroud threw an 18-yard TD pass to Dalton Schultz and a PAT with 1:49 to play. The Falcons marched 56 yards and Younghoe Koo booted a 37-yard field goal on the last play of the game.
After letting games vs. the Dolphins and Titans (in overtime) get away from them the first two weeks, Brandon Staley’s club rallied for a victory at Minnesota and held on to defeat the Ravens. Each of the Bolts’ four contests this season have been decided by seven points or less. Quarterback Justin Herbert is off to a very strong start.
Meanwhile, Staley’s defense continues to be a big disappointment. The Chargers have given up the second-most total yards per game in the league (404.0) and a dozen offensive touchdowns in only four games this season.
One of the big surprises on the opening weekend of the season was the Seahawks laying an egg at home against the rival Rams period. Since then, Pete Carroll’s team has rebounded with three straight wins and has had few problems scoring. Only five teams in the league are averaging more points per game (27.8) this season.
The ‘Hawks have not rolled up a lot of yards but have played very efficient football. Geno Smith threw an interception in the Week 3 win over Carolina and it remains the team’s only turnover in four outings this season.