2023 NFL power rankings, Week 6: Bears break into win column, Patriots broken
There’s only one winless team in the NFL after five weeks of play. Meanwhile, the San Francisco 49ers continue to have their way with every opponent.
The struggling Bengals made their way to the desert to take on the improving Cardinals. It would prove to be a big afternoon for the passing combination of Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase. Cincinnati’s offense would roll up a season-high 380 total yards. The Bengals’ defense came up with three takeaways, including a pick-six.
Burrow hit on 36-of-46 throws for 317 yards and three touchdowns (1 interception). All of those scores went to Chase, who was targeted 19 times and hauled in 15 passes for 192 yards. Joe Mixon added 81 yards rushing
The Titans alternated losses and wins the first four weeks and were hoping to finally get above the .500 mark this season when they traveled to Indianapolis. Mike Vrabel’s inconsistent club took a five-game winning streak over the Colts into Sunday’s game. The Titans had also won four straight road games in this series dating back to 2019.
Tennessee’s defense didn’t have many answers for the Colts’ ground attack, giving up 193 yards. On the other hand, Derrick Henry only ran for 43 yards. De’Andre Hopkins caught eight passes for 140 yards in a losing effort.
Ron Rivera’s team opened the season 2-0 but were coming off consecutive losses to the Bills and Eagles as the Commanders hosted the struggling Bears on Thursday night. Jack Del Rio’s defense gave up a six-play, 75-yard touchdown drive less than three minutes into the game and it was downhill for the rest of the evening.
Washington’s defense gave up 178 yards rushing and 451 total yards. In their last four games, the Commanders have allowed a whopping 144 points — 33-plus in each contest. Sam Howell was sacked five times.