2023 NFL power rankings, Week 7: Chiefs and Lions stay hot, 49ers and Eagles cooled off
Seven weeks in, the power dynamics in the league are far from solidifed after two undefeated teams were handed their first loss of the year.
The Raiders squeezed out a win on Monday night against the Packers. They hosted the struggling New England Patriots in a rematch of one of the wildest finishes of 2022. Of course, Jakobi Meyers is now a member of the Silver and Black and Chandler Jones is no longer with the organization. This team still came down to the final minute.
Jimmy Garoppolo threw for 162 yards and one score with one interception but left the game with a back injury. Las Vegas led 19-17 in the final minutes, but Patriots’ quarterback Mac Jones was sacked for a safety by Maxx Crosby.
It shaped up as an intriguing interconference clash in the Queen City as the Bengals hosted the well-rested Seahawks. Cincinnati quarterback Joe Burrow was coming off a great performance in a win at Arizona. That wasn’t the case on Sunday, but the Bengals’ defense was the difference as the team reached the .500 mark.
Burrow threw for only 185 yards, was sacked three times and intercepted once. He also came up with a pair of TD passes. More significantly, Cincinnati defenders came up with four sacks of Geno Smith and picked him off twice.
Ron Rivera’s Commanders took a three-game losing streak to Atlanta. The team was also looking to get back on track on defense as the team had allowed at least 33 points in each of its past four outings. Jack Del Rio’s unit gave up 402 yards. However, they also harassed Falcons’ quarterback Desmond Ridder into three interceptions.
Commanders’ quarterback Sam Howell was sacked five times and the Washington offense totaled a mere 193 yards. However, he also threw three touchdown passes and Rivera’s team played turnover-free football.