2023 NFL power rankings, Week 7: Chiefs and Lions stay hot, 49ers and Eagles cooled off
Seven weeks in, the power dynamics in the league are far from solidifed after two undefeated teams were handed their first loss of the year.
Five games into their season and somehow Mike Tomlin’s team is one game above the .500 mark. That’s hard to believe given the Steelers’ performances in lopsided losses to the 49ers (30-7) and Texans (30-6). Meanwhile, a talented but erratic defense was the biggest factor in narrow wins over the Browns, Raiders and Ravens.
Offensive coordinator Matt Canada has been under fire for most of his tenure with the team. The Steelers could have wide receiver Diontae Johnson and tight end Pat Freiermuth back on the field when they take on the Rams.
After a promising start to the season, quarterback Jordan Love has had his issues as of late. In their first two weeks, he threw for a combined six scores without an interception vs. the Bears (won) and Falcons (loss). In his last three games, Love is hitting on just 55.5 percent of his throws, good for two touchdowns while being picked off six times.
Green Bay’s defense continues to be a sore spot. Only four teams in the league are giving up more yards per game on the ground (143.4). Matt LaFleur’s team has been outscored a combined 69-26 in the first half this season.
The Rams were in the midst of a three-game homestand and welcomed the rival Cardinals to SoFi Stadium. The first half featured a battle of field goals, with Sean McVay’s team on the short end of a 9-6 score. It was a totally different story after intermission as the Rams gained 259 total yards and outscored their guests, 20-0.
The team got big outings from second-year running back Kyren Williams and wide receiver Cooper Kupp. The latter caught seven passes for 148 yards and one score. Williams totaled 20 carries for 158 yards and a touchdown.