2023 NFL power rankings, Week 7: Chiefs and Lions stay hot, 49ers and Eagles cooled off
Seven weeks in, the power dynamics in the league are far from solidifed after two undefeated teams were handed their first loss of the year.
Matt Eberflus’s team was coming off its first win of 2023. They clashed with the rival Vikings at Soldier Field. The Bears had dropped their last three home games in this longtime rivalry. That streak of misery continued on Sunday and was made worse by the fact that quarterback Justin Fields suffered a dislocated right thumb in the third quarter.
It was a rough outing for the Chicago offense. Fields (4) and backup Tyson Bagent (1) were sacked five times and committed all three of the team’s three turnovers, including a Bagent fumble that was returned for a touchdown.
The Cardinals’ defense was pushed around in back-to-back weeks by the 49ers and Bengals and looked to rebound against the Rams in Los Angeles. Jonathan Gannon’s defense hung tough in the first half but Arizona wound up surrendering 382 total yards, 259 in the second half. The Cards were gashed on the ground for 179 yards.
Gannon’s team was limited to three Matt Prater field goals and was shut out in the second half. Quarterback Josh Dobbs was sacked twice and committed a pair of turnovers. The Cardinals dropped their third straight game.
The Titans were the designated home team in London as they faced off against John Harbaugh’s Ravens. Mike Vrabel’s sluggish team dug itself a double-digit deficit as Tennessee managed a mere 66 yards of total offense in the first two quarters. Meanwhile, the Ravens rolled up 242 total yards and owned an 18-3 lead at intermission.
Ryan Tannehill threw for only 76 yards and was picked off late in the third quarter. He suffered a high ankle sprain and was replaced by Malik Willis. The second-year pro was sacked four times in the fourth quarter in the loss.
Kevin O’Connell’s club had already lost as many regular-season games as it did a year ago when they faced the Bears on Sunday at Soldier Field. Of course, Chicago also brought a 1-4 record into this match-up. Neither the Vikings (220) nor the Bears (275) managed 300 yards of total offense. Minnesota ran for only 46 yards,
Brian Flores’s defense finished the game with five sacks (2 by Danielle Hunter) and forced three turnovers. One of those miscues was a fumble by Bears’ quarterback Tyson Bagent, returned 42 yards for a TD by Jordan Hicks.