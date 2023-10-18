2024 NBA Mock Draft: Crowded race for No. 1 spot commences
A rough outline of the 2024 NBA Draft picture as teams gear up for another year of prospect evaluation.
French 7-footer Alex Sarr lit up the G-League Ignite and continues to draw eyeballs with his performance for Perth in the Australian NBL. He is the biggest preseason riser of this draft cycle and he's on path to garner real consideration for the No. 1 spot depending on which team lands there.
In this case, the Spurs probably prioritize a point guard over another long-armed, ultra-skilled big (not to say Sarr and Wembanyama isn't a compelling concept). Houston is more Sarr's speed; his blend of rim protection skills and mobility makes him a perfect complement to Alperen Sengun on defense. On offense, Sarr is comfortable with the screen-and-roll game, but he also flashes legitimate touch from 3-point range and a juicy face-up game.
Ron Holland feels safe compared to his 2024 peers. G League Ignite is loaded with more talent than ever, but Holland could be the team's most-watched prospect. At 6-foot-8, he's a lanky and explosive wing athlete who profiles first and foremost as the best perimeter defender in the draft. Holland is bullish at the point of attack but equally impressive away from the ball, where his instincts and ability to cover ground pop.
The Hornets are a team in desperate need of perimeter defense, so it's a natural fit. Holland is less polished on offense, but he presents upside as a slasher and play finisher due to his elite burst. He fits enough touch shots and spot-up 3s to leave scouts confident about his jumper long term.