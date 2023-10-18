2024 NBA Mock Draft: Crowded race for No. 1 spot commences
A rough outline of the 2024 NBA Draft picture as teams gear up for another year of prospect evaluation.
Aday Mara left the professional ranks in Europe to join UCLA for what will presumably be his only college basketball season. He will compete for minutes (and share the court) with returner Adem Bona, but Mara figures to separate himself as the Bruins' top prospect. At 7-foot-3, the appeal is relatively straight forward — he's a massive rim deterrent with enough skill and mobility to survive in the modern NBA.
He's not going to switch onto guards, but Mara moves his feet well in space and he should thrive as a drop coverage safety net in the NBA. On offense, he pairs his efficient rim finishing with legitimate passing chops, making him a potential post-up hub as his skill set develops. The Wizards have guards and wings for days; Mara can anchor the defense.
Justin Edwards pops athletically at 6-foot-8. He's going to get a long runway at Kentucky, where John Calipari never hesitates to rely on his five-star freshmen. There are questions about his 3-point consistency and his ability to self-create, but Edwards explodes down the lane and flashes as a pull-up shooter.
Edwards will ultimately rely on other playmakers to optimize his game — cuts, transition runouts, and spot-up jumpers figure to yield his most efficient outcomes — but there's upside on the ball and he should defend multiple positions at a high level. The Blazers love big athletes and could use a wing to round out a guard-heavy rotation.