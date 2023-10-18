2024 NBA Mock Draft: Crowded race for No. 1 spot commences
A rough outline of the 2024 NBA Draft picture as teams gear up for another year of prospect evaluation.
In a class full of uncertainty, there is an undeniable appeal in a 6-foot-8 wing with Zacchaire Risacher's baseline skill level. He keeps defenders honest with a bankable 3-point shot and shows tremendous touch on in-between shots closer to the rim. He lacks elite explosiveness, but Risacher handles the ball fluidly and shows strong connective instincts as a passer.
He probably doesn't profile as a go-to weapon, but Risacher can operate as glue for a team with several young playmakers like Detroit. He will need to add muscle on the defensive end, but Risacher's instincts and positional versatility should earn him a high spot on draft boards heading into the season.
Stephon Castle will step into a heavy workload for the defending champs following Jordan Hawkins' departure for the NBA. At 6-foot-6, Castle has excellent size for a combo guard combined with a great skill package. He's endlessly crafty off the dribble, using head fakes and hesitation moves to keep his defenders off balance. Castle won't wow with his athleticism, but he will infatuate viewers with his step-back 3s and evasive handles.
The Spurs need guard help, so all the high-level guard prospects should be monitored in connection to a team with two potential lottery picks. Castle blends his ball-handling creativity with passing creativity as well. Factor in his impressive defense, and Castle is one of the stronger lottery bets in his class.