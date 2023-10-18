2024 NBA Mock Draft: Crowded race for No. 1 spot commences
A rough outline of the 2024 NBA Draft picture as teams gear up for another year of prospect evaluation.
Ja'Kobe Walter will get buckets. At 6-foot-5, he's comfortable uncorking pull-up jumpers with a hand in his face. He doesn't necessarily project as a point guard, but Walter executes comfortably out of pick-and-rolls with a dynamic floater game, shifty side-to-side handles, and extreme self-confidence. He can finish with strength at the rim or keep defenders honest behind the 3-point line.
The primary knock on Walter is shot selection and inconsistency. He can run hot and cold, which NBA teams will want to see him avoid in a more controlled environment at Baylor. Walter displays two-way upside, however, and he's a self-creator in a class full of unknowns, which is a potential separator for NBA scouts. The Magic have too many guards to count, but still somehow need a player with Walter's proclivity for scoring.
There is uncertainty around Bronny James' medical after he suffered a frightening cardiac arrest before the season. NBA teams will have to do their research, but James plans to play his freshman campaign for the Trojans. His stock is all over the place depending on where you look, but James' blend of 3-point shooting, defensive intensity, and high-level instincts should earn him high marks from NBA scouting departments.
The Rockets have several creators on the perimeter, not to mention big man passing whiz Alperen Sengun. The focus should be on peppering the roster with quality 3-and-D role players. James doesn't need the ball to impact winning; his low-maintenance style would be a natural fit in Houston.