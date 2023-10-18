2024 NBA Mock Draft: Crowded race for No. 1 spot commences
A rough outline of the 2024 NBA Draft picture as teams gear up for another year of prospect evaluation.
We are roughly one month away from the start of college basketball. As NBA teams gear up for a new season, scouting departments are gearing up for another year of prospect evaluation. After a particularly strong 2023 NBA Draft class, the 2024 class feels undeniably weaker by comparison. Still, there are plenty of intriguing prospects worthy of your attention.
It's far too early to project the draft order with any real certainty. Even team needs are subject to extreme changes between now and next June when the draft will commence. Still, it's worth looking at the landscape of the NBA and, more importantly, the early contours of this NBA Draft class.
Some prospects are already rising in the estimation of draft experts around the country. This class is unique in its diversity, both in terms of nationality (a lot of international prospects in the first-round mix) and in terms of situation. The G League Ignite has never boasted more talent. And, with a weaker-than-usual freshman class, more eyes will be on standout returners. This has the chance to be the most chaotic pre-draft process in recent memory.
We truly do not know who will be No. 1 when the 2024 rolls around. We don't have a true top-five lock. We can guess, predict, project, but there's a lot of uncertainty, which is only elevated by the different guiding principles of front offices around the league.
Here's how the latest 2024 NBA mock draft here at FanSided shapes up.
The draft order was determined via Tankathon simulation.
2024 NBA Mock Draft: updated Oct. 18, 2023
The Spurs' prospect pool is deep, with a ton of star upside between Victor Wembanyama, Devin Vassell, and Jeremy Sochan. The only "missing piece" in San Antonio's young core is a more productive point guard. Tre Jones is a reliable playmaker who defends his position well and limits mistakes, but he's a lackluster scorer who feels destined for career backup duties.
It's too early to start pegging prospects with teams on a serious level ... but Isaiah Collier would fit hand-in-glove with what the Spurs need. What he lacks in elite athletic tools at 6-foot-3, Collier makes up for with NBA-ready feel, a tremendous sense of pace, and pull-up shooting to supplement Wembanyama and Vassell atop the Spurs' offensive hierarchy.
Matas Buzelis was pegged as a No. 1 pick candidate ages ago due to his unique blend of size and skill. At 6-foot-9, Buzelis showcases legitimate ball-handling chops, working fluidly out of pick-and-rolls and frequently pushing the tempo in transition, grab-and-go style. He shoots 3s cleanly and projects as a strong defender with the ability to cross positions.
In a draft with so much uncertainty, Buzelis could coast to a high draft pick on physical tools and a high floor. He can lack aggression as a scorer, but there aren't many wings who can create for teammates, shoot on the move, and work lanes as a cutter to the extent Buzelis can. Versatility is key to the modern NBA and Buzelis has No. 1 upside if he gets more confident attacking the basket.