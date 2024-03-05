2024 NBA Mock Draft: March Madness arrives, as does Kentucky's backcourt
An updated look at the 2024 NBA Draft landscape as March Madness gets underway.
Johnny Furphy has leapfrogged a lot of folks over the last few weeks, going from a projected 2025 prospect to a potential 2024 lottery pick. The Kansas freshman thrives with a simple but highly effective skill set. At 6-foot-9, he's sniping 3s, finishing off cuts to the rim, and competing like hell on defense. It's a pretty standard formula, but one every NBA front office covets.
It's fair to express reservations about Furphy's lack of skill diversity. He doesn't offer much on the ball at this point, but he's also 19. The base-level athleticism, combined with repeatable, spot-on shot mechanics and a tremendous nose for the ball, puts him squarely in the lottery conversation. Furphy defends all over the floor and rebounds well for his position. If he can gradually add more to his game as a ball-handler and passer over time, all the better.
Portland has playmakers in place and a couple true rim protectors in Deandre Ayton and Robert Williams. Furphy is a simple plug-and-play option on the wing. His shooting should translate straight away, not to mention his defensive intensity. He won't be asked to do too much, even as a cornerstone prospect for a young team.