2024 NBA Mock Draft: March Madness arrives, as does Kentucky's backcourt
An updated look at the 2024 NBA Draft landscape as March Madness gets underway.
Kel'el Ware continues to showcase exciting upside in an expanded role with Indiana. He has a maddening tendency of fading into the background on occasion, but when Ware is on the mark, he's one of the best bigs in college basketball. His recent 27-point, 11-rebound, five-block performance against Wisconsin — a game in which he shot 11-for-12 from the field — was certainly a wakeup call for previously uninterested scouts. Ware is every bit the real deal.
At 7-foot even, Ware possesses excellent length and agility in the frontcourt. He's a springboard athlete, capable of dominant athletic flourishes on offense. In addition to high-flying finishes, Ware is a smooth 3-point shooter (42.4 percent on 1.3 3PA) with the coordination to straight-line drive and finish off spin moves or pivots. If he can increase his 3-point volume and prove a real perimeter threat in the NBA, it will become very difficult to fully contain him.
The Pelicans' lone position of need is center. Jonas Valanciunas is a free agent this summer. We don't know how exactly the roster will shift in the offseason, but cementing the defense with a true rim protector — in addition to Ware's complementary skill set on offense — could go a long way for a postseason contender.