2024 NBA Mock Draft: March Madness arrives, as does Kentucky's backcourt
An updated look at the 2024 NBA Draft landscape as March Madness gets underway.
Alex Sarr continues to earn buzz as a potential No. 1 pick, but it will probably come down to fit. He is easily the most interesting athlete on the board, listed at 7-foot-1 with the lateral quickness to guard in space and the rim-protecting instincts to anchor a defense. He can legitimately switch one through five, a luxury most NBA defenses lack.
On the offensive end, the flashes come in droves. Sarr can space out to the 3-point line, attack successfully on straight-line drives, or operate as lob-catcher and play-finisher in the paint. Sarr's approach doesn't always live up to his talent — he needs to get stronger and to better embrace physicality around the rim — but the upside for legitimate self-creation at the center spot will have a lot of teams looking past fixable flaws.
The Hornets can plug Sarr into a streamlined role out of the gate, allowing him to benefit from the playmaking chops of LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller while he develops the periphery of his offensive skill set. On defense, he could be the anchor Charlotte has long lacked. The primary point of concern is whether or not he can, or should, share the floor with Mark Williams.