2024 NBA Mock Draft: March Madness arrives, as does Kentucky's backcourt
An updated look at the 2024 NBA Draft landscape as March Madness gets underway.
With Ron Holland out for the season, Matas Buzelis has stepped into a more central role for G League Ignite. The 3-point shot remains a concern, but in a draft rife with uncertainty, teams will naturally gravitate toward the 6-foot-9 wing with flashes of on-ball creation and connective playmaking. Buzelis fits an archetype every NBA team covets.
He needs to iron out the jumper, but Buzelis' shots roll off the hand nicely and his high school percentages were more promising. The lack of aggression at times has been a hindrance for Buzelis, but even if he's not a go-to creator, his ability to beat closeouts, pass at a high level, and finish with finesse around the rim should translate to productive NBA basketball. If he can tighten his handle and amp up the aggressiveness, he may have the highest ceiling in the draft.
Portland has several quality ball-handlers in the backcourt, so it's time to address the wing rotation. Buzelis offers size and versatility on defense, with some real shot-blocking equity to boot. Plus, he would be well-suited to attacking off setups from Scoot Henderson and Anfernee Simons.