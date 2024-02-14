2024 NBA Mock Draft: Updated first-round projections after trade deadline
Not many first-round picks changed hands, but players are rising and falling in our updated NBA Mock Draft following a busy trade deadline.
The Grizzlies need frontcourt help with Steven Adams fully out of the picture. Kyle Filipowski has been one of the best players in college basketball as a sophomore. He doesn't necessarily possess one elite skill, but 7-footers who can touch so many areas of the game are hard to come by. Filipowski has legitimate dribble-pass-shoot ability. He can handle the rock in transition, hit a healthy volume of 3s, or operate as a playmaking hub at the elbow.
Fluctuations in 3-point efficiency hold him back, but the volume and touch establish a strong foundation of confidence. Filipowski reads the floor at a high level; he would look great in two-man actions with Ja Morant and Desmond Bane. He's comfortable throwing his weight around inside, too, and the defense has come a long way since last season. He's relatively mobile, the defensive playmaking numbers are encouraging (1.1 steals and 1.8 blocks), and he crashes the boards hard.
Another guard to cement the Spurs' backcourt. Rob Dillingham has been electric in Kentucky's sixth-man role, displaying all the high-voltage scoring chops he flashed previously in Overtime Elite without all the extra noise he was dinged for (poor shot selection, turnstile defense, limited feel). Dillingham looks comfortable on or off the ball. He's one of the craftiest ball-handlers and passers on the board. While the slender 6-foot-2 frame is a concern, Dillingham's high 3-point volume and dynamic pull-up game should translate to the next level.
With Topic rumbling downhill and Wemby stretching defenses, both vertically and out to the perimeter, Dillingham should be well positioned to attack off the catch and exploit fissures in the defense. He will be a target on the other end, but Dillingham competes hard at the point of attack and he's a real playmaker on defense (1.2 steals), so he'll stick.