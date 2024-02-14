2024 NBA Mock Draft: Updated first-round projections after trade deadline
Not many first-round picks changed hands, but players are rising and falling in our updated NBA Mock Draft following a busy trade deadline.
Ja'Kobe Walter runs the risk of looking like a shooter who isn't hitting enough shots (.390/.333/.857), but his skill set is suited to the modern game. Walter is arguably the draft's best movement shooter, comfortable gunning around screens and hitting difficult, contested jumpers. What he lacks in terms of self-creation, Walter makes up for with strength as a finisher and picturesque shot mechanics.
It's clear the Rockets are done with the Jalen Green experience. As Amen Thompson and Cam Whitmore start to emerge as Houston's prized prospects, adding a high-volume shooter to work DHOs with Alperen Sengun and drill spot-up 3s makes sense. Walter competes hard on defense, too, with the length and muscle necessary to guard a few positions.
Matas Buzelis has real No. 1 pick equity in this draft — he's a 6-foot-8 wing who can fluidly attack the rim, hit pull-up jumpers, and defend the point of attack. He is held back presently by subpar shooting numbers in the G League, as well as a maddening tendency to fade in and out of games. He's too passive for a projected lottery pick in an environment designed to generate showcase opportunities.
That could lead to Buzelis falling further than he should, to a team where the fit is too strong. OKC loves to have size and ball-handling at every position, Buzelis can slot right in as the long-term heir to Gordon Hayward's new role. Buzelis is a fluid driver, athletic finisher, and impressive passer for his position. If the 3s eventually start falling, he's going to check too many boxes not to make a positive impact.