2024 NBA Mock Draft: Updated first-round projections after trade deadline
Not many first-round picks changed hands, but players are rising and falling in our updated NBA Mock Draft following a busy trade deadline.
The Wizards need to take B.P.A., which is hard to decipher in this class, but Ron Holland is a strong bet. Once billed as the near-conensus No. 1 pick before the season, Holland has struggled with turnovers and shooting inefficiency on a very bad G League Ignite team. His surroundings are not helpful right now — the Ignite roster is a total house of cards — but Holland still fits an archetype every team wants as a 6-foot-8 wing who makes plays on defense and creates rim pressure on offense.
Holland is a marvelous open-court athlete. Once he's running in transition with a head of steam, defenses might as well chalk up the points. In the halfcourt, it's much of the same — Holland is a bursty driver capable of acrobatic finishes at the rim. He's starting to shift gears and hit more 3s, too, so his stock is trending up. He needs to get better as a decision-maker and ball-handler, but at worst, Holland is going to pour effort into the defensive end and supply finishing power on the wing.
Cody Williams has been remarkably productive for Colorado. The Blazers have their fill of guards, so it's smart to grab a 6-foot-9 wing with a malleable skill set. Williams doesn't display the tightest handle and his low 3-point volume is a concern, but he has been extremely efficient as a cutter, driver, and occasional pick-and-roll creator. Williams is unafraid of physical finishes at the rim. The Blazers can tap into his off-ball scoring and defensive versatility early on while banking on the creation skills to develop over time.
It's hard to imagine Williams bombing at this point. He was billed as an incomplete player out of high school, and there's truth to that. There's no pull-up game to speak of and he averages as many turnovers (1.9) as assists. That said, Williams has overcome those limitations with athleticism and a smart approach. He knows how to play within his current skill set. The NBA will always have interest in tall wings who can shoot, pass, and slash at Williams' level. He also projects as a versatile defender on the wing.